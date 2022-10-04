Brahmastra box office day 26 (Early Trends): It has been 25 days since Ayan Mukherji’s film was released. Thanks to the many holidays and festivals in the season and reduced ticket prices, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has become the first choice among many viewers.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of the trilogy in the Astraverse. Much like Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ayan Mukherji created Astraverse- a universe of its own with ‘astras’ as the key point. Nearly 8-9 Astras are already introduced in the first installment of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Fans are eagerly anticipating an in-depth analysis and backstories being explored in the other parts of the Astraverse. Foremost, fans are really excited to find out the lead cast of ‘Part 2: Dev’. As the film continues to run in theatres, it is now locking horns with two big-budget films at the box office.

Brahmastra is competing against Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the box office. Both films are making big strides at the box office. So far, Pushkar Gayathri’s film has earned 42.19 crores* in four days and the 50 crores milestone is expected to be reached by tomorrow morning.

Mani Ratnam’s multistarrer maintained a solid momentum at the box office since last Friday. The film did extremely well during the opening weekend by hitting the 100 crore mark and now, it has quickly moved on towards 150 crores. With the two new releases, Brahmastra’s business has been quite dull and screenings in cinemas have been reduced.

If the early trends are to go by, Brahmastra will collect Rs 0.50-0.75 crore on day 26. Collecting around Rs 264 crores, Ranbir Alia’s film was eying to cross the 275 crore mark. Even though the film remains a good choice for the viewers, the possibility to cross the Rs 264 crores mark looks bleak.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Sees A Slight Jump, Sets A Stage For Dussehra Holiday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram