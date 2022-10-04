For Vikram Vedha to have a reasonably decent week, the need of the hour was for it to stay stable and drop not more than 30% on Monday. This means at least 7 crores should have come. It was always going to be difficult though looking at the trend over the weekend when there was no real growth on either of the days. Still, one waited for some sort of a surprise.

However, no surprise came the Hrithik Roshan and Sail Ali Khan’s starrer way as the collections went down more than expected. With only 5.25 crores coming in, there is substantial fall from Friday numbers of 10.58 crores. These are not good signs for a film which is not having anything for competition and is playing at a huge count of screens. It is clear that the appreciation for VV is mixed, or perhaps the word of mouth is not really spreading wide with not many talking about it. Surprising, since it’s a well made film and definitely deserves audiences for itself.

For now Vikram Vedha stands at 42.19 crores* and the 50 crores milestone would be reached only tomorrow morning. In fact due to Dussehra holiday, collections should be closer to Friday mark tomorrow and hence the film has a chance to come really close to even 60 crores. VV should eventually have a lifetime of around 85-90 crores but some push over the second weekend could help it aim for that 100 Crore Club entry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

