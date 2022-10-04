Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The film is releasing in Telugu and Hindi and there’s an attraction for both audiences. Yes, we’re talking about Salman Khan’s cameo, which is expected to help the film in the Hindi belt. With just 1 more day to go, let’s see how it is faring in day 1 advance booking.

We reported yesterday about the film’s bookings and the trend was good. However, the good trend is not enough now as there is just a day remaining for the film’s release. It’s a complete mass entertainer with the addition of Salman‘s cameo. Also, tomorrow is Dussehra’s holiday. So one expects a bumper start at the box office.

As of now, Godfather has accumulated 3.50 crores gross from across the country, with almost all numbers coming in from the Telugu market. At the current pace, the final figure will be just good, but it needs to be excellent to reap the holiday benefit tomorrow. The double-digit mark looks out of sight now as there’s too much of a distance to be covered.

In the Hindi belt, the response is dull so far and all eyes are set on how Godfather performs in spot bookings.

Meanwhile, we recently covered the story about Godfather’s budget, which is reportedly 90 crores. Out of the film’s total budget, it is said that Chiranjeevi has charged a whopping 45 crores as his salary. If one converts it to a percentage, it’s 50% of the total film’s budget.

