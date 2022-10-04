Ponniyin Selvan 1 is rocking at the box office with some terrific numbers. It’s rare to see that after a bumper opening weekend, a film with highly mixed reviews, staying strong on Monday and witnessing a jump in advance booking on the next day. The trend has been simply extraordinary. Let’s see how it is faring at ticket windows on day 5.

As reported by us, PS 1 has earned 126.50-128.50 crores (all languages) in just 4 days and is on its way to hitting the 150 mark. The film will not need to wait much as the response for today is much higher than yesterday and we expect a jump from yesterday’s 17-19 crores. It won’t be a surprise if the film even touches the 25 crore mark and thus goes past 150 crores in the first 5 days.

On day 5, before the first show started, Ponniyin Selvan 1 had registered the advance booking collection of a whopping 10.50 crores gross (all languages). This is really huge with a jump of over 2 crores coming in compared to yesterday. With this, PS 1 has hit the double-digit score for the 4th time in advance booking.

As tomorrow is the Dussehra holiday, another big day is on the cards for Ponniyin Selvan 1 and the mark of 12 crores is expected to be crossed in advance booking. Post that, there’s just Thursday in between and the film will enter its second weekend. PS 1 is expected to hit the 200 crore mark even before the end of the second weekend. Truly unbelievable!

