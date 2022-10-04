Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan 1 maintained a solid momentum on its day 4 i.e. Monday. The film did extremely well during the opening weekend by hitting the 100 crore mark and now, it has quickly moved on towards 150 crores. So far, the film is proving everyone wrong with its box office. Keep reading to know more.

PS 1 is said to be the second most expensive film in the Tamil industry after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. The film is reportedly made on a humongous budget of 500 crores. For such a big film, the initial days had to put on a solid show, and this Mani Ratnam directorial is on a perfect path so far.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is getting immense love from the Tamil audience despite highly mixed reviews. It was clearly seen as the advance booking for Monday was superb. Thanks to it, the film managed to make 17-19 crores on day 4, as per the early trends flowing in. It’s a terrific hold when compared to Sunday’s 39.50 crores. The Indian grand total now stands at 126.50-128.50 crores nett (all languages).

Today, a jump in the collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 is expected as the advance booking trends are suggesting a rise in ticket sales. Let’s see if the film manages to hit the 20 crore mark and on top of that if it touches the mark of 150 crores in just 5 days. If this happens, we can say that this Mani Ratnam directorial is on its way to be a winner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

