After the dud like Acharya, Chiranjeevi is looking for a bounce back with Godfather. The film releases this Wednesday i.e. on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The film has a high chance of working at the box office as it is expected to get benefitted in the Hindi belt by Salman Khan’s addition. Now, the latest we hear is about the megastar’s salary and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the megastar is struggling to taste box office success. It was in 2017, he delivered his last success in the form of Khaidi No. 150. Post that, his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya failed miserably. Despite such a track record, makers are investing big money on the Bigg Boss actor and are confident that he’ll be back in form for sure.

Speaking about Godfather, the film is reportedly made on a good budget of 90 crores. Out of the film’s total budget, it is said that Chiranjeevi has charged a whopping 45 crores as his salary. Yes, you read that right! Despite the recent failures, the makers happily agreed to give a hefty paycheck to the megastar. If one converts it to a percentage, it’s 50% of the total film’s budget. Insane, isn’t it?

Interestingly, Salman Khan, who is doing a cameo in Godfather, hasn’t charged a single penny for the film. Otherwise, the film’s cost would have been well above 100 crores.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that the digital rights of Godfather have been acquired by Netflix for a fancy sum. The OTT giant has procured the digital rights of the film for a huge 57 crores. The deal includes both Telugu and Hindi OTT rights to the movie.

