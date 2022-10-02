Director Kishore P. Belekar’s upcoming film, ‘Gandhi Talks’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will be a silent film, its makers disclosed on Sunday.

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is a dark comedy which will have music by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Zee Studios released an introductory promo that gave audiences a glimpse of Gandhi Talks.

Being a silent film, ‘Gandhi Talks’ is expected to break all ‘language’ barriers and allow audiences to relive the bygone silent film era – in a present-day setting.

The only aural language of the film will be the music and score by the multi-award-winning legend, Padma Shri AR Rahman.

Director Kishore P. Belekar said: “A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging.”

Zee Studios CBO Shariq Patel said: “The story is unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining. It feels great to back a silent film in collaboration with A.R. Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swami. This venture makes it very compelling for us.”

Presented and produced by Zee Studios, ‘Gandhi Talks’ is being co-produced with Kyoorious Digital Pvt Ltd and Movie Mill Entertainment and is set to release worldwide next year.

Must Read: Trisha Krishnan Reveals Reading All Five Volumes Of The Epic To Prepare For Ponniyin Selvan 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram