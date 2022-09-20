Godfather: Chiranjeevi Led Mass Entertainer's OTT Rights Acquired By Netflix For This Huge Amount

There are sky-high expectations on Godfather since the movie features two big stars from the Indian film industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the titular role, whereas Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will be seen in a special role in the action extravaganza set for release on October 5th.

Considering the star cast, the film is in big demand among OTT giants. In fact, the digital rights have been sold for a huge amount for the film which is scheduled to release next month.

It is learnt that Netflix has spent a whopping 57 crores for the digital rights of Godfather. This deal includes the Telugu and Hindi OTT rights of the movie.

Dasara is one of the biggest seasons and fans are waiting eagerly to see the two megastars together on screen. Mohan Raja has directed the movie and it will hit the big screen on 5th October 2022.

