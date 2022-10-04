Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is managing stable numbers, but sadly it’s on the lower side. Now, it’s not about getting a clean success verdict at the box office but it’s about achieving a reputable number and trying to get close to the 100 crore mark. For that, the film is managing to be in the race. Let’s see how it is faring in day 5 advance booking.

Since the opening day, it’s clear that VV isn’t a film which will perform through advance booking and numbers are coming through walk-ins. On Monday, the film enjoyed the advance ticket sale of 1.25 crores gross and the day ended in the range of 5.40-6 crores. Now for today, there’s a slight increase in bookings as tomorrow is a national holiday of Dussehra.

Across all the major cities, shows of Vikram Vedha are easily available for bookings and there is a very low number of fast-filling shows. The closing number (collection before the first show starts) in advance booking for day 5 is reported to be 1.42 crores and it’s a slight rise from Monday’s number. Considering tomorrow is a holiday, a rise in the overall collection is expected too. Thus, a stage is set for Dussehra.

If Vikram Vedha manages to hit the 7 crore mark today, there’s an outside chance that the film might hit the double-digit mark as the end of Navratri means more people will come to watch the film. Also, VV might see some sort of momentum coming in from Gujarat, which stayed dull during the Navratri festivities.

