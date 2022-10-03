Brahmastra box office day 25 (Early Trends): For nearly three weeks Brahmastra ruled the box office ringing the cash registers. Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus crossed the 250 crores mark at the box office and then went a bit beyond as well. The film has now become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2022 beating The Kashmir Files’ lifetime collection.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has been money spinners at the ticket windows and even revived the Hindi box office after being ravaged by consequent disasters. Despite a few flaws in the film, the audience and critics appreciated the film and VFX’s work.

Now Brahmastra is locking horns with two big budget films at the box office. The film is competing against Pushkar Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha in the north and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 in the south. Both films managed to rake up quite a craze on social media.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer managed to open with 10.58 crores collection on day 1. Mani Ratnam‘s multi-starrer to making big strides at the ticket windows. Owing to the two new releases, Brahmastra’s screenings in cinemas have been reduced as expected. So far the total collection for the film is 259.50 crores* As per the early estimations, Ranbir-Alia’s film will collect 0.50-1 crore on Monday. The footfall is quite less as compared to the fourth Friday collection of 0.75 crores.

Brahmastra is now eying to cross the 275 crore mark. However, it would be very difficult to reach there since the audience for the film is almost exhausted. This means the collections would trickle down till the arrival of Ram Setu and Thank God on Diwali.

