Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up the run of its first weekday. The good thing is that the film hasn’t crashed on Monday i.e day 4. But the bad thing is that the overall total is on a lower side. Keep reading to know more details.

Post-Covid, we have seen that remakes aren’t working at all. Be it a well-made remake, the audience isn’t just interested in flocking theatres in huge numbers just like they are doing for original films. It seems that VV is facing a similar fate, and it’s understood considering that the OG film starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan has been watched by many in the Hindi belt.

On day 4, Vikram Vedha was expected to show a decent hold and exactly the same thing has happened, as per early trends flowing in. The film earned 5.40-6 crores on first Monday and it’s less than 50% drop when compared to day 1 of 10.58 crores. Remember that now ticket prices have come down and the film is totally raking in due to walk-ins.

Speaking about the overall total, Vikram Vedha now stands at a total of 42.34-42.94 crores. It’s a good total after 4 days but not enough for a film like VV, which boasts of a huge budget and a face value of Hrithik Roshan.

Now all eyes are set on how the film performs after Navratri ends. It’s just tomorrow as Vikram vedha will see some boost on Wednesday due to Dussehra. Of course, it will depend much on how Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which releases on Wednesday, performs in the Hindi belt. Post Dussehra, VV will enter into weekend mode with just Thursday being a regular day.

Of course, from hereon, Vikram Vedha will not be a clean success but it will be interesting to see if the film still has a chance to enter into 100 crore club and put on some reputable total on board.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

