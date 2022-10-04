Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi) is heading for a fair first week as the collections stayed on to be stable on Monday. The film has anyways trended decently over the weekend to bring in 7.50 crores and now Monday has hung in there as well with 1.50 crores* coming in. Compared to 1.85 crores that the film had collected on Friday, the fall is only around 20% and that’s good in fact.

PS 1 is of course helped by the holiday season but only to a little extent since the collections as such are on the lower side.

This means if at all there are added footfalls due to long weekend that some may have taken, it would be only to the tune of 10-20 lakhs. Rest is actually coming in on the basis of merits and it seems like those who are watching Ponniyin Selvan 1 it aren’t minding it all.

Today should be similar to yesterday since evening and night shows would be better. Tomorrow, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has a real chance to come close to the 2 crores mark all over again, which means overall the first week should turn out to be reasonably fair.

So far, the Mani Ratnam-directed period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 has collected 9 crores* and by the look of things, a first week in the range of 13-14 crores is on the cards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

