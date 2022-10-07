Mohenjo Daro was released 6 years back and after a week’s start, it had just about managed to survive one week at the box office before totally crashing. Now Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha has done better than that by scoring a few crores more in the first week, what with its collections standing at 60 crores. Mohenjo Daro had managed to just about score a half-century at the box office and brought in 51.18 crores. Now Vikram Vedha has done relatively better. However, the collections are still far lesser than what his Super 30 and Kaabil had brought in.

This is what the Top-10 Week One of Hrithik Roshan starrers look like:

War – 208.05 crores

Krrish 3 – 166.52 crores

Bang Bang – 128.03 crores

Agneepath – 91.05 crores

Kaabil – 79.60 crores

Super 30 – 75.85 crores

Vikram Vedha – 60 crores*

Mohenjo Daro – 51.18 crores

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 45.40 crores

Kites – 40 crores

In terms of lifetime collections, Vikram Vedha has in fact surpassed Mohenjo Daro already since that film had brought in 58.50 crores. However, it would find Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for competition since that film had continued to collect well over a period of time and accumulated 90.27 crores. It seems quite tough that Vikram Vedha would be able to surpass that.

This means eventually Vikram Vedha would be Hrithik Roshan’s eighth-highest-grosser ever. Now that would be quite less because even at the bare minimum, his latest release should have found a place amongst the Top-5 at least by going past Agneepath’s lifetime of 115 crores, something that’s way too far off.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources.)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

