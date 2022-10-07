Ponniyin Selvan 1 is finally out of that euphoric mood as the film has now started showing big drops during weekdays. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus enjoyed a terrific run in the first 5 days, all thanks to superb advance booking. It was day 6 i.e. on the Dussehra holiday, the film declined instead of showing a rise in numbers. So a big drop was inevitable on day 7. Keep reading to know about the latest box office update.

PS 1 boasts a powerful star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trishan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj and others. Being based on a story close to Tamil people, the film was always expected to do good with the Tamil audience. Right from the advance booking response, it was clear that PS 1 will be taking the box office by storm in the Tamil version. Interestingly, Hindi and Telugu versions too have contributed a good enough number so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the day 7 collection, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has made 11.10 crores* nett (all languages). Compared with Wednesday’s 20 crores (Dussehra), the numbers have dropped by 44.5%. However, the good thing is that PS 1 has managed to close its week 1 by staying in double-digit on the 7th day.

The grand Indian total of Ponniyin Selvan 1 now stands at 182.60 crores* nett (all languages). It is all set to enter into the 200-crore club during the second weekend.

(* means the number is as per early trends and yet to be confirmed as a final figure)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office Day 28: Slows Down But Creates This EPIC Record Though!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram