It was a steady Tuesday for Ponniyin Selvan 1 as the dubbed Hindi version of the film continued to collect on the lower side. On Monday the Mani Ratman directed film had brought in 1.50 crores and the collections were pretty much the same on Tuesday as well with further 1.50 crores* coming in. The film has been released on a controlled count of screens and from that perspective, the footfalls are fair. Moreover, this is a near three hour long film which means there aren’t much of collections from the night shows.

Still, the fact that it is staying close to Friday collections of 1.85 crores on the fifth day as well is decent enough. Otherwise, as has been the trend for big as well as small movies, the numbers keep going down on the weekdays. However, the Mani Ratnam directed film is doing okay business at least. It’s neither setting the box office on fire, nor is it getting pushed away either. PS 1 is following the middle path well and in the current times when movie watching is coming at a premium, even that’s not bad at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has now crossed the 10 crores mark and finds itself at 10.50 crores*. Today, it should do business of at least 2 crores owing to Dussehra holiday which would give further boost to the overall collections. The trend so far has ensured that the south biggie will continue to retain a decent count of screens in the coming week as well and that should help push its case closer to the 20-25 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Dark Knight Rises: Anne Hathaway’s Salary Was 3X Of What Tom Hardy Charged As His Fees, & Remember It Was For A Screen Time Of Less Than 20 Minutes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram