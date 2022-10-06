Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has stormed the box office. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and others, the film is surprising everyone with its business amid mixed word-of-mouth. The latest achievement of the film is that it has gone past the break-even figure in Telugu states and is already a success. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, PS 1 is reportedly made on a humongous budget of 500 crores and even though the film is gone past the 250 crore mark globally, it is yet to get a clean success verdict at the box office. However, speaking specifically about the Telugu version, it has emerged as a success within the first 5 days.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has done a business of around 12 crores in Telugu states so far. If trade reports are to be believed, the film had a break-even at 10 crores and has already entered into a profit zone by making returns of 2 crores. Well, this is really good news for the makers and distributors. Hope they make more money in the coming days.

All across India, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has managed a huge total of 170.60-171.60 crores nett (all languages) in the first 6 days.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who plays 10th century Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in PS 1, recently shared his thoughts on the movie as well as gave a peek at the intricacies that happened behind the scenes.

On being asked about his preparation for the jaw-dropping action scenes of the movie, Vikram explained: “We took a basic sword training and horse-riding training. It is the team which made it possible for us to do all this without taking any damage. We learned from each other.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

