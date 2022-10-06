Ponniyin Selvan 1 is receiving love from all across the globe. Even though the reviews and word-of-mouth are highly mixed, the box office numbers have an altogether different story to say. The latest we hear is about the film creating ripples in the USA and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film by dethroning Rajinikanth’s film. Keep reading to know more details.

Not just in India but in the international markets too, PS 1 is doing fab business. In fact, the film is getting more praise outside our country. The film is said to have gone past the 100 crore mark in overseas. Speaking specifically about the USA, the Mani Ratnam directorial has surpassed Rajini’s Kabali.

As shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has done a business of $4.61 million so far in the USA and has crossed Kabali’s $4.58 million. As of now, PS 1 is the second highest-grossing Tamil film there. It’ll be soon making it to the top by beating Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which stands at $5.51 million. Let’s see how many more days the film will take to be the highest grosser ever for Kollywood.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1 surprised one and all by grossing over 200 crores at the worldwide box office in the first 3 days. Lyca Productions, which has jointly produced the film along with director Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, on Monday, along with a poster that said the film has grossed 200 crores worldwide, tweeted: “Marching on and making history! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the audience who’ve been showering us with love! Catch #PS1 in theatres near you!”

