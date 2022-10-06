The glorious run of Ponniyin Selvan 1 continues at the box office and it’s more noteworthy because the film has been receiving highly mixed reviews. Given the superb momentum, the numbers were expected to see a huge rise on Wednesday owing to the Dussehra holiday, however, a drop has been recorded. Read to know how much the magnum opus earned on its day 6.

PS 1 is Mani Ratnam‘s ambitious project and legends like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been going gaga about it. Also, as the story is very dear to Tamilians, we can see the film receiving tremendous support from the Tamil audience. Even in the Hindi-speaking belt, the shows of the Tamil version are going houseful. With so much backing, it is already on its way to becoming a success.

Speaking about day 6, after a rise on Tuesday, one expected a huge holiday jump on Wednesday. On the contrary, a drop has been seen in the collection. As per the early trends flowing in, Ponniyin Selvan 1 earned 19.10-20.10 crores yesterday and it’s a decline from Tuesday’s 23 crores. The overall Indian box office total now stands at 170.60-171.60 crores nett (all languages) and is all set to enter into a 200 crore club during the second weekend.

Now all eyes are set on how Ponniyin Selvan 1 performs today as there’s no holiday benefit and it’s a regular working day.

Released on 30th September, PS 1 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj and others.

