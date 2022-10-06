Will Black Adam be Dwayne Johnson’s biggest opener? The Rock is one such person who has conquered both the world of cinema and the wrestling ring. Currently, the actor is busy with the release of Black Adam. The DC film is set to hit the screens on 21st October.

The buzz around the film is high, especially since its trailer was released, which included a nod to Justice League but was edited later. It showed a shot of Steppenwolf from the theatrical cut of Justice League from 2017, but fans weren’t happy to do it, which is why the change was made.

Coming back to the point, a lot is riding on Black Adam, considering how everything is going for DC. Not only did Warner Bros axe a few of their projects, but have further delayed the other two big movies, Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2, which they were releasing this year. But this movie is also a big deal for Dwayne Johnson as it may be his biggest opener.

As per Deadline, Black Adam is eyeing an opening weekend between $65 and $70 million at the domestic (North America) box office. It is also said that the movie is tracking well amongst the audience, especially as it doesn’t have any competition releasing around it. If the DC film makes more than $68.1 million on its opening day, then it will become Dwayne Johnson’s best solo opening after 2001’s The Mummy Returns.

It will also mark his biggest opener outside the Fast & Furious franchise, including Hobbs & Shaw, which opened to $60 million in summer 2019. Earlier it was also said that Henry Cavill’s Superman will have a cameo in the movie, but those rumours were shut down.

However, Henry Cavill’s name does appear on the cast list on Google. Who knows, maybe it is a secret appearance. Besides Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Holland, and more.

