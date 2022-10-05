One of the biggest topics making the headlines today is the new revelation in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle. The ex-couple’s ongoing feud over their formerly shared winery continues to get nastier and now netizens are dragging them to another high-profile Hollywood couple who faced each other in court – Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

For the unversed, in a cross-complaint filed by Jolie, the actress accused her ex-husband of forcing her to sign an NDA – that would prohibit her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children. The cross-complaint – filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 4) also explained Pitt’s physical abusiveness with the children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Meoww, TMZ got in touch with Brad Pitt’s source and they stuck by their original statement that the actor did not harm or choke anyone. They claimed that Pitt took responsibility for his actions years ago, but did not commit the newly surfaced allegations. The source relayed that Jolie is “adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family.” Owing to these developments, people on social media are now divided and are now comparing Pitt’s case to Johnny Depp’s. Read some of their comments here.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s publicized trial had Depp’s fans claiming Heard vilify Depp and physically abused him and not the other way around. At the same time, supporters of Heard condemned the treatment of the actress on social media as they complained about her being abused by a powerful man like Depp. Drawing similarities between their and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s case, Pitt’s fans claim it is a made-up allegation against their idol, while Jolie’s worshippers are furious that Pitt has been able to get away with so many allegations of abuse in the past years despite her complaints.

Drawing a comparison between the two ex-couples and their cases, one user wrote, “After Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s saga, imma sit this one out as I wait for Brad Pitt’s side of the story . Sorry Angelina Jolie, lying Amber messed it up for all genuine victims of domestic violence!” Another added, “Getting so fed up with the continued dismissiveness by Hollywood and way to many women when it comes to Brad Pitt’s – on record – abusive behavior on that plane. If this had been ANYONE else (accept maybe Johnny Depp) this shit wouldn’t fly.”

Further commenting on the two cases and there being similarities between them, a third noted, “After hearing about the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie thing, and seeing people bring up comparisons, just wanna serve a reminder Johnny Depp AND Amber Heard were in the wrong. Both are bad. There’s no “one was worse” bullshit. They both did shitty things.” A fourth added, “Just watch. Brad Pitt’s well-financed PR / social media team is going to do to Angelina Jolie what Johnny Depp’s team did to Amber Heard.” Another added, “Both Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt share the same publicist which happens to be convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s publicist using the same methods of Smear campaigns against the women they abuse, & in Brad Pitt’s case is abusing his own children as well to save his precious image.”

What are your thoughts on the latest development in the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie case?

Must Read: Johnny Depp Impersonated By A Scammer, Looting $40,000 From A Brazillian Woman Leading Her To Do Surgery, Sell Her House & Do Unimaginable Things!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram