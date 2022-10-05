Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is a force to be reckoned with. The former actress, who has often made the headlines for speaking her mind out, has once more made the news. The Duchess, in her first podcast since the Queen’s demise, has taken to bashing iconic Hollywood films like Kill Bill and Austin Powers.

And she’s rightly done so. The British Royal (by marriage) has called out the movies for over-s*xualizing Asian women in the films and the toxic stereotyping they show. While Austin Powers ( famously known as a James Bond spoof) s*xualized the women in it, Kill Bill’s assassin Lucy Liu has often been lauded as a powerful female role model. Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by The Sun, in her first podcast post the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle claimed movies such as Kill Bill and Austin Powers promoted the “incredibly dangerous” image of a stereotypical “Dragon Lady” to movie fans.

As per the publication, Meghan Markle said, “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over-s*xualized or aggressive. And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more.”

The Duchess of Sussex continued, “The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly. This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn’t just end once the credits roll.”

Meghan Markle in her podcast also singled out the twin sisters in the third Austin Powers film – Goldmember, named ‘Fook Mi’ and ‘Fook Yu’. In the clip played by the now-non-working royal, Austin is asked by Fook Mi for his autograph. When she tells him her name, the spy replies, “Oh behave, baby.”

In the rest of the episode, Meghan told listeners to disregard ‘societal frameworks’ and ignore the ‘loud voice coming from a smallplace’.

Do you agree with Meghan’s views? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Amber Heard Is Opening Gates To Be “Ridiculed” & “Called A Liar” By Vacation In Spain While Having No Money To Pay Johnny Depp, Says PR Experts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram