Amber Heard is currently in Spain, having a gala time with her daughter Oonagh and her alleged new girlfriend, Bianca Butti. But her trip is stirring more drama her way. Keep reading to know more. Since the Johnny Depp case, the Aquaman actress has been under the spotlight constantly.

Each of her moves has made it to the news. Be it appealing the verdict of the defamation case, allegedly reaching out to Elon Musk, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, and more for helping out with paying the damages she owes to Depp, and more. Recently, it was said that Heard may be in greater debt than we know.

Besides the $10.35 million that she owes Johnny Depp, it is said that Amber Heard hasn’t paid her lawyers. Their fee is even higher than what she has to give the Pirates of the Caribbean actor ($15 million). Despite this, Amber is vacationing in Spain and now a PR expert has given their opinion on how it looks.

As per Newsweek, Kelly Brady talked about Amber Heard traveling to Spain even though she has no money to pay Johnny Depp. “Anything you do that is covered in the media is like being judged in a global public court,” the PR expert said. “If you are going through money problems publicly, and then you are photographed living it up on a lux vacation, you’re just opening the flood gates to be ridiculed, to be doubted, and called a liar, even if you are not paying for this trip,” she continued.

“Amber Heard is traveling the world, and she can’t pay her bills, and Johnny Depp has found love with his lawyer. Even now, after the lawsuit—at least from a PR standpoint—he’s playing it better,” another PR expert added.

Now, only time will tell how things play out for Amber Heard. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

