Amber Heard seems to have landed in some more financial troubles post the Johnny Depp case. The Aquaman actress is currently in Spain with her daughter Oonagh and alleged girlfriend Bianca Butti. While she is having a gala time in the country, there seems to be a huge pile of debt stocking up for her.

After the defamation trial ended, Heard, who lost the case, was ordered to pay $10.35 million to Johnny as damages. But her alleged net worth is a lot less than that ($8 million), and it is no secret that she can’t pay the sum to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Now, new reports have come in stating that Amber Heard still hasn’t paid her lawyer’s fee for the Johnny Depp case. According to The News International, the Aquaman actress owes more to her lawyers than she does to her ex-husband. The amount that she has to pay to her legal team is $15 million.

Adding that sum to the damages that Amber Heard has to pay to Johnny Depp, the total is around $25 million, which is a lot in itself. But the story doesn’t end here. It is also said that The Rum Diary actress is battling with insurance companies to pay $8 million to Depp.

While heaps and heaps of money problems grow for Amber, rumour has it that she reached out to her Hollywood friends for help with the same. A few sources said that she asked Elon Musk for help. Not just him, but Heard also allegedly reached out to Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, and Kristen Stewart.

But all of them seem to have declined her request, and the three Hollywood beauties have also allegedly ghosted Amber Heard. Let’s see how she pays Johnny Depp and all the other debt accumulated against her.

