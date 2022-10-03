Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Just like the first trailer, the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer opens with the Wakandans shown to be observing T’Challa’s funeral as his likeness watches on from a mural. A voice-over is then heard saying, “Only the most broken people can be great leaders”. The action then shifts into high gear as Namor takes his throne and with a thump of his staff, declares war on the people on the surface. M’Baku then highlights just how powerful Namor is as he informs his people don’t call him general or king but the ‘feather-serpent God’.

The trailer then features a montage of action sequences before we see Namor coming face to face with Queen Mother Ramonda and the magnificent kingdom of Wakanda in ruins. A brief glimpse shows Dominique Thorne as the newest MCU hero Ironheart, before the trailer closes on a powerful note, showing for the first time MCU’s new Black Panther.

Check out the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer here:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

