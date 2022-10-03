Much like in the films, Hollywood has no dearth of celebrity conflict. Plenty of harsh words, Twitter fights, and even full-out brawls between famous faces on the sets, there has been no shortage of them in recent years. One of the iconic brawls that went down history was between Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy.

Back in the late 2010s, rumours were rife that Shia came to blows with fellow Hollywood actor Tom Hardy on the set of The Wettest County In The World. Mad Max Fury actor later opened up on the rumour a few years ago. Scroll down to know what he said.

During a conversation with Den of Geek, Tom Hardy admitted getting into a brawl with Shia on the sets of the film. “I got knocked out by Shia LaBeouf, actually in Wettest County, apparently.” He then added, “[It was] behind the scenes, he knocked me out sparko. Out cold. He’s a bad, bad boy. He is. He’s quite intimidating as well. He’s a scary dude.”

When asked about how the fight started, Hardy was less clear and said, “He just attacked me. He was drinking moonshine. I was wearing a cardigan, and er, went down. I woke up in Pnut’s arms.” For the unversed, Pnut (pronounced Peanut) is Hardy’s personal trainer.

Tom Hardy further said, “He [Pnut] was concerned for me. I was like, ‘What was that? It was lightning fast. That was Shia.’ I said, ‘F*ckin’ hell. Can we go home now?’ ‘No, we’ve still got three weeks to finish.’” However, Shia LaBeouf had a different version of the brawl.

Talking to Esquire, Shia explained the episode saying, “Yeah, it’s a bunch of bullshit. We used to wrestle all the time and he’s a big fucking person, especially then. He was getting ready [to play] Bane. My girlfriend at the time was over at my house, we were on this balcony. We saw him and his trainer coming back from the gym. We used to f*ck with each other all the time but it just so happened that, this one week, my girlfriend was in town and he runs into the room. The girl I was with at the time was terrified. She covered up and she ran into the kitchen and he picked me up and I didn’t have anything on so now I’m naked on his shoulder. We’re in the hallway, we’re wrestling around … We wound up inching over to the stairs and he fell down the stairs. He wound up hurting his back, so for the rest of the shoot he said I knocked him out, but that wasn’t the case.”

