Tom Hardy will be soon completing two decades in Hollywood. Starting from 2001, the actor has given some amazing performances to remember. Among such is his act of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. Just like the film, the character is also a cult for fans. Digging into Bane a little more, we’ll be talking about one interesting fac of the character.

Those who have watched The Dark Knight Rises would have loved Bane’s character. At first, you hate him, but as the film progresses you love watching him and taking on the caped-crusader. But there’s one thing we all complained about Bane was his voice. Thanks to subtitles, we did know what he’s talking about. Otherwise, it could have been a blunder.

In The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy wears a mask to portray Bane. So, it’s clear why his voice was kept a little bit goofy. On top of that, his accent did make things complicated. Revealing about his voice, Hardy once revealed his inspirations and from where the accent came.

As per blu-ray special additions of The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy says, “Bane is somebody who’s in tremendous pain all the time. So he had an older voice. Which is sort of Richard Burton, I suppose, you know. Slightly florid, camp English villain … in many ways, but just off-centre.”

He even mentioned the name of bare-knuckle boxing champion, Bartley Gorman. Hardy revealed how Gorman inspired him.

“Taking that into mind, I looked at original Latin … sort of Romany Gypsy. And there was a character, Bartley Gorman … the bare-knuckle fighter, and that’s where the accent comes from that I use in the film,” Hardy adds further.

