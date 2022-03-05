American actor Shia LaBeouf is one of the talented artist who donned several hats from acting to directing. He made his film debut in The Christmas Path in 1998 and went to star in commercially successful films, thus making a mark of his own in the industry. However, he had a hard time dealing with the paparazzi.

The Hollywood actor has a long-standing feud with paparazzi. Back in 2010, the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps actor decided to teach a lesson to a paparazzi which later came to be known as The Coffee Incident.

As per the Daily News report, Shia LaBeouf was on a break from filming the live-action film Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which is the third instalment of the Transformers series. He was reading a book at an outdoor café and apparently he decided to teach a prying paparazzi a lesson.

American Honey actor, who was sporting a red t-shirt, jeans and black sunglasses, gathered up his things, picked up his cup and briskly walked towards an older, male photographer, who started to run. The actor then quickly picked up his pace and got close enough to douse the back of the man’s shirt. He did not stop there.

Shia LaBeouf then chased the paparazzo down the street as the onlookers were in shock seeing the incident.

Meanwhile, Shia and his wife Mia Goth are expecting their first baby. Few weeks ago the actress was photographed baring her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California. The two got married in 2016 but filed for divorce in 2018. The actor’s rep also confirmed their divorce.

However, both Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reconciled after the former was spotted wearing a wedding band in April 2020, while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.

