Robert Pattinson once gave an audition for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the second part of the series, which didn’t go as well as expected. Rob made his debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and then went on to star as the lead in the Twilight film series, which became huge across the world and made the young actor into a star.

The actor has recently shared that he started to develop terror of giving auditions and also revealed consuming sleeping pills before going for his Twilight audition. Now, the Tenet actor has recalled about another time for a role in another big franchise.

While speaking with GQ, Robert Pattinson revealed that he auditioned for a role in Transformers 2, but he covered up his British accent with an American one. He did this so that the auditioners wouldn’t think that the actor is not suitable for American roles

“They’d always question it: ‘We’re worried about the accent…’ So I used to always come in as a different person, an American. I’d say, ‘Hi, I’m from Michigan.’ But then I was doing an audition for Transformers 2, right after Twilight had come out, and I went in as some guy from Denver,” Robert Pattinson said. “And they called my agent and were like, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why was he doing an improv? A really boring improv?’” he added.

But because of becoming extremely famous through Twilight, the auditioners already knew he had a British accent and thought Pattinson was doing improv.

Though Robert Pattinson didn’t get the role in Transformers 2. He is now set to make his debut in the DCEU as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming flick The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, it is set to release on 4th March and will see Rob’s Dark Knight in his early days of fighting criminals.

