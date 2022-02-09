Adele is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated singers of the current generation who enjoys a huge fan following not just for her mesmerizing vocals but also for her friendly yet fierce persona. The singer recently won big at BRITS Awards 2022 and fans seem to be quite impressed with her off-shoulder back evening gown. However, it was the ring on her left hand that caught the attention of the netizens, making them speculate that she is probably engaged to beau Rich Paul.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Skyfall singer was previously in the news when her residency was postponed indefinitely amongst the COVID 19 surge. She had shared an emotional video on Instagram two days prior to the concert dates, announcing that she won’t be able to pull off the live show since most of her team members had contracted the virus amidst the Omicron wave. She was heavily criticized by a part of the internet for the last-minute changes while a few people stood by her, asking her to stay strong during the difficult phase.

Advertisement

At the recent BRIT Awards 2022, Adele was spotted wearing a stunning black Armani Prive gown which had an off-shoulder pattern and a deep neck. The neckline was topped with a layer of sheer material with full sleeves and a long trail. She kept her eye makeup prominent and added a nude lip colour with minimum accessories. She was seen wearing drop-shaped long earrings and what stood out the most was the pear-shaped ring on her left hand.

Previously, there were rumours about fights between Adele and Rich Paul but the ring seems to have convinced people that the two are now engaged. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

Adele’s ‘Thank you’ speech at BRIT Awards has also taken the internet by storm as she commented on the gender-neutral policy implemented this year. She mentioned that ‘loves being a female artist’ and the comment has left a part of the internet upset and offended. Some people have come out in support of the artist while others have termed it as transphobic.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections Lawsuit Reveals Warner Bros Making Tom Cruise’s Edge Of Tomorrow Into A TV Series Without Original Studio’s Involvement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube