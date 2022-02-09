The biggest news yesterday was around The Matrix Resurrections that stars Keanu Reeves as Neo after 2 decades. While the release and the run-up to it made a thunderous buzz, it looks like the film has now become a topic of conflict between two studios. Production house Village Roadshow, in a shocking move, slammed Warner Bros with a lawsuit yesterday over the release of the movie. Turns out Edge Of Tomorrow is also a part of the lawsuit.

Yes, you heard that right. Village Roadshow in their lawsuit against Warner Bros has criticised the streaming release of The Matrix Resurrections. As per a new update, the studio has not just accused WB of that, but also about shaping up a series out of Tom Cruise’s Edge Of Tomorrow without involving the original producers.

As per Comicbook, Village Roadshow in context to Edge Of Tomorrow series adaption has said that Warner Bros is trying to “deprive Village Roadshow of its continuing rights”. The lawsuit not just takes the Tom Cruise starrer’s adaptation as an example, but also Timothée Chalamet starrer Wonka as well.

The lawsuit reads, “WB has also been devising various schemes to deprive Village Roadshow of its continuing rights to co-own and co-invest in the Derivative Works from the films it co-owns. Recently, after acknowledging—in writing—that its tellingly named upcoming film, Wonka, was a prequel to Village Roadshow’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, WB did an about-face, claiming the prequel was not a prequel and the original picture, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was not one in which Village Roadshow had unqualified Derivative Rights. WB’s tortured excuses do not hold up to even the lightest scrutiny.”

Making the claims of studio planning an Edge Of Tomorrow series, the lawsuit states, “More recently, WB made the decision to go forward with a television series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow film. But it insisted that Village Roadshow relinquish its co-finance and co-ownership rights voluntarily. When Village Roadshow refused, WB said the quiet part out loud: it will not allow Village Roadshow to benefit from any of its Derivative Rights going forward despite the over $4.5 billion it has paid WB to make and distribute 91 films. In other words, if Village Roadshow won’t give up its rights, WB will make sure they are worth nothing.”

