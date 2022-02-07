Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was undoubtedly one of the most loved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the superhero witnessed a tragic yet heroic end in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been wondering if they will get to see another version of the Iron Man in the future. Recent rumours suggest that Tom Cruise will be the one to don the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and looks like we now have some viral BTS pictures to almost confirm the same.

For the unversed, the upcoming instalment of Doctor Strange is all set to hit the theatres in May 2022. As the name suggests, the movie is expected to revolve around the concept of the multiverse, paving way for numerous subplots and cameo performances. The film has been directed by Sam Raimi and features actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez in key roles.

In a bunch of pictures doing the rounds on Twitter, Tom Cruise can be seen standing against a greenscreen while shooting a scene with the crew. In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a unique suit with a bunch of stones attached around the belt and thighs. In the next photograph, he is seen looking to his right while the picture has been taken from the back angle. His beard cut looks very similar to that of Tony Stark’s and a piece of green cloth can also be seen wrapped around his right arm.

These alleged BTS pictures of Tom Cruise are leaving fans divided as some believe that the pictures are real while others are convinced that they are all photoshopped. Since Marvel fans, in the past, were made to believe that leaked pictures of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were unreal, some of the fandom members are having a hard time with these new BTS clicks. Here are a few reactions.

Hey guys, how would they green screen his arm if there’s a green screen behind him. These are clearly fake but they give me hope that it wouldn’t be bad for RDJ to step down and let someone else take over — Luke Roberts (@Luke_pearlnl) February 6, 2022

This might be real, he was supposed to be the original tony stark before they picked Downey I think he’s supposed to be a variant — THE NEXT SK (@busit123) February 6, 2022

Lmfao. That shit is fake as hell 🤣 — EmoOldDuuuval (@jontae911) February 6, 2022

Idk how people would believe these… — Jake (@Hawkmansworld) February 6, 2022

Nobody believed the Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield leaks but they turned out to be real — Carson Hudkins 💍💍 (@Carson_Hudkins) February 6, 2022

