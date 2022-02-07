Everything that is happening around Kim Kardashian and Kardashian sisters, in general, has become the daily gossip fodder for people from across the globe who consume it. While the big tussle between Kanye West aka Ye and wife Kim have dominated the mainstream headlines for weeks now, a new aspect from the past is back to creating a whirlpool in the life of the beauty sisters. Actress and model Shanna Moakler has decided to reflect back on her ‘donkey’ comment.

For the unversed, a decade ago Shanna was in the news for calling Khloe Kardashian a donkey just when the beauty mogul was just about to marry ex-husband Lamar Odom. The comment did raise eyebrows and even triggered some. Shanna, who is now in the reality show Big Brother has decided to reflect back on her words from 10 years ago.

And the most surprising part of it is that she did not even know Khloe Kardashian then and actually called Kim Kardashian a Donkey. Twist in the tale it seems. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you are new to the party, Shanna Moakler was married who Travis Barker for 4 years, who is now engaged to Khloe and Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. Shanna is now competing Lamar Odom in the Big Brother house where she spoke about The Wendy Williams Show and calling Khloe a donkey.

During the same as per Pinkvilla, Shanna Moakler said her remarks were more for Kim Kardashian and not Khloe. “I went to do The Wendy Williams Show and she just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloe’s wedding. I thought she said Kim and I didn’t like Kim and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience [gasp] and was like, what did I say?” Shanna recalled, adding that she “didn’t even know Khloe.”

Shanna Moakler added, “So when Lamar walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope he doesn’t remember I called his fiancee a donkey on TV,’” Shanna explained, saying, “[Khloe] didn’t deserve it.’”

