BTS enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for their hit songs but also for their ability to pull off difficult dance routines in sync. The group has left a deep mark on the music industry in the last seven years, becoming the biggest K-pop group in the world. In a recent edited video doing the rounds on social media, the seven boys can be seen dancing to the viral Bengali song, Kacha Badam.

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have been on a break from their regular hectic schedules since the last few weeks, spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut. A few members from the band even contracted the COVID 19 virus during the holidays and all of them have completely recovered now. A few days back Jimin had to get an appendicitis surgery done and he recently updated the ARMY about his health, assuring them that he is doing fine at the moment.

In a recent viral video, BTS can be seen dancing on the Kacha Badam remix which has lately been taking the internet by storm. The clip starts with Jungkook and the camera shifts to RM as soon as the beat drops. The video has originally been taken from a live performance done by the septet on the song Dynamite. The energetic dance routine blends exceptionally well with the beats of the Bengali song, almost making it seem like the video is authentic.

In a part of the clip, BTS’ best dancer, J-Hope can be seen taking over from RM, grooving to the melody effortlessly. Jimin’s sharp moves and Taehyung’s intense expressions also add a special effect to the video. Min Yoongi and Jin also make an appearance in different parts of this fun rendition. Here’s a look at the Kacha Badam edit.

