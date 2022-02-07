It’s been almost 3 years that Game Of Thrones aired for one last time with the finale of season 8. The show that ran for almost a decade went on to make history in Television and turned out to be one of the most successful shows ever. The fandom of the show even when the season 8 wasn’t welcomed didn’t decrease and they still love the show the same. Turns out there is a bad news for the fans and it is heart-breaking if you were team Winterfell.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, most recently GOT fans were invited for a treat Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where the newly opened Game Of Thrones Studio Your stands. While this attraction has excited the fans to go there, another news from Northern Ireland says that a Winterfell set has been set on fire for unknown reasons and it is heartbreaking. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, the Winterfell set from Game Of Thrones was set on fire purposely and not accidentally. The report has the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirm it and called it “controlled burning”. There is no specific reason as to why they did this but the same report suggests it could simply be the fact that it is of no use now.

Game of Thrones Winterfell set is on fire 😱 pic.twitter.com/rnoNeC7BO4 — ᗩᒪᗩᑎ (@Alanm2021) February 1, 2022

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was recently when Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister, spoke about the backlash season 8 received. The actor in his straight forward statement to The Independent, said, “I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there. We told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

He was even candid in talking about Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon. While Peter Dinklage is excited for the show, he wants the studio to take risks rather than doing the same thing. He said, “If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Manchester City Shares Shark Tank India Fame Aman Gupta’s Meme; Netizens Joke, “Tu Banda Mujhe Sahi Laga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube