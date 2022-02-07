Royal Rumble is one of the exciting events for WWE fans as there are always some surprise returns. 2022’s rumble, however, met with mixed reception due to the lack of excitement. One of the things that fans were waiting for was Kurt Angle’s return but didn’t come true. Now, the veteran has himself opened up about his speculated return.

Kurt has been one of the most decorated stars in pro-wrestling history. He had made his return as RAW’s general manager and even glimpsed us with in-ring action. A few weeks back, there were rumours in the air about Kurt making his return to WWE. However, post-Royal Rumble 2022, it was learned that the news was partially correct.

Yes, Kurt Angle was supposed to make a return, but it wasn’t as a wrestler. Instead, he was planned to make his return for a short program. Sadly, the plan got canceled at the last moment. Kurt recently opened up about the same and even confirmed not signing any contract with the company.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran said, “I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling it at the last second. But we went to the Rumble, my wife and I. We saw Kim Orton, my wife’s best friend. We had a great time.”

“We went to the Rumble and I also did some documentary interviews a day before [and] a photo opp with the fans. But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t gonna sign me anyway, it was gonna be a three-week program. It got canceled, but, you know, my obligation is to the show – The Kurt Angle show – and that’s it,” the 53-year-old added.

For the unversed, Kurt Angle last wrestled at Wrestlemania 35, where he lost to Baron Corbin.

