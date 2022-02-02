Last weekend, we witnessed WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022. We saw Brock Lesnar winning the rumble and booking the main event ticket for Wrestlemania 38 with Roman Reigns. Now, there’s some interesting piece of news doing rounds including last moment change.

Brock Lesnar went one-on-one with Bobby Lashley to defend his WWE championship. However, he failed as he lost his title to the all mighty (of course, thanks to Roman Reigns‘ interference). Interestingly, Brock made his entry as no. 30 in the men’s rumble match and went on to win it. But what if we say that he wasn’t supposed to win it originally? Yes, you read that right! Below is all you need to know.

As per Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Matt Riddle was originally planned to win Royal Rumble 2022. It’s learned that there are plans of splitting Riddle and Randy Orton’s RKBro, and giving Riddle a win in men’s rumble could have made more sense. However, as of now, the plans are on the backburner. It was at the very last moment, Brock Lesnar was decided to be a rumble winner, paving a way for Wrestlemania 38 main event for the universal championship.

Another interesting piece of information is about Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins that took place at Royal Rumble 2022. We saw Reigns retaining his universal championship via disqualification. Originally, the victory was supposed to be a clean one, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. After getting disqualified, Reigns was seen hitting chair shots at Rollins. Originally, after chair shots, Reigns was planned to pinfall Rollins and get a clean win. However, it all got changed.

As of now, Seth Rollins has been put in the WWE championship picture for Elimination Chamber, along with others.

