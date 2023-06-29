The return of Randy Orton has been highly anticipated by the WWE universe for quite some time. While the wrestler has been off the ring for over a year, new reports tease that he is ready to return anytime soon. After suffering an injury and going back to fusion surgery during his hiatus, he is expected to return to the ring once fully fit. Read on to know more about it!

While WWE is heading to London, England, for its next major premium live event, Money in the Bank 2023, this Saturday, we might just see The Viper back in the ring. Orton has been out of action since 2022 after he teamed up with his tag team ally Matt Riddle and dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to SmackDown counterparts The Usos in a ‘Winner Take All’ bout.

A new report from WRKD Wrestling reveals that “Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return”. While the date or the event has not been confirmed, it says that he can return “possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank”. Not to forget that were rumours of WWE planning to retire Randy as a result of his injuries, but now the recent reports on his condition have painted a more optimistic picture.

Talking about the health update of Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also offered an update. During his podcast, he revealed that Orton is “doing good,” having recovered from his back surgery, and The Viper’s return to the ring seems inevitable. Additionally, being a 20-time champion, WWE might just have more plans for the Apex Predator.

It has also been said that WWE may defer his return until SummerSlam 2023. Leading to this, The Apex Predator could return to the Summer Slam to confront his former nemesis, Brock Lesnar, after the latter’s rumoured match against Cody Rhodes. The Viper could assist Rhodes in defeating Brock Lesnar, in their rumoured SummerSlam match in retaliation for what The Beast did to him seven years ago.

Not to forget, Randy and Cody have been friends for a long time and their friendship can be traced back to 2008 when they were a part of the Legacy Group. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

