Royal Rumble 2022 came to an end, and some interesting storylines are on their way in the future. Out of all, more eyes were set on how Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley’s match will end. While the beast lost his WWE Championship to the all mighty, the former won 30 men’s rumble, paving a way for a match with Roman Reigns.

During Brock and Lashley‘s WWE championship match, Universal champion Roman Reigns interrupted the match due to some unfinished business with the beast. As expected, Reigns’ interruption cost Brock his title, paving a way for the feud further. Interestingly, Brock won the men’s rumble and now, he has got his chance to challenge Reigns for the Universal title at Wrestlemania 38.

It was the Covid due to which the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar went on the back burner. However, now, it’s said that Brock will be appearing more often during the weekly shows. As reported by Whatculture.com, the beast might appear on 8 or more occasions before battling it out at Wrestlemania 38.

So, expect great fun ahead of Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar’s battle at Wrestlemania 38!

Speaking about the Royal Rumble 2022, Roman Reigns defended his Universal title successfully via disqualification against Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch too retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Doudrop. In the Women’s rumble match, the surprise entrant Ronda Rousey emerged victoriously. Speaking of Ronda Rousey, after debuting in 2018, she took a break in 2019 as she wanted to focus on her family and have a child with her husband Travis.

Men’s rumble match saw surprise entrants like Shane McMahon. Even Drew McIntyre made his return after an injury.

