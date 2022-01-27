We’re just a couple of days away from witnessing Royal Rumble 2022. The major attraction is Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship, as it’s a battle between two powerhouses who have never wrestled each other till now. But if you’re thinking it’s just about the two, then you’re wrong. Put Roman Reigns in the picture! Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Roman tested Covid positive and had to back out from the Universal championship with Brock at Day 1. Further, Brock joined the match for the WWE championship and emerged victoriously. It was a blessing in disguise as fans got to see the much-awaited feud between Lashley and Brock. But now, it seems the picture is going to change soon!

Brock Lesnar is defending the title at Royal Rumble 2022. Many have already predicted that Brock will retain his title. If you’re one of them, you might get a big surprise. If some strong speculations are to be believed, Roman Reigns and Usos will cause a disturbance for Brock during his match. Reason? Well, there’s a hell lot of unfinished business between the Beast and the Bloodline.

Leading to disturbance, Brock Lesnar will lose the WWE championship to ‘all mighty’ Bobby Lashley. This will be a serving gate to Roman Reigns and Brock’s unfinished rivalry, leading to the Universal championship match at Wrestlemania 38. Yes, you read that right! While Roman versus The Rock is just like a dream, for now, the plan for Brock’s match with Roman is very much in the development.

If the aforementioned things take place at Royal Rumble 2022, it will be a lot of fun! We will get to see some more showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

