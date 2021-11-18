WWE fans always try to create buzz for their dream matches. The latest one on their mind is Roman Reigns vs The Rock. It has been discussed so much that the promotion is reportedly thinking to fix the battle between the two. While we’re damn excited to witness the clash, Booker T has different thoughts.

Advertisement

Just like us, Booker too is excited to see the greatest one taking on the head of the table, but he feels the time isn’t right. Considering the dominant run Roman is currently enjoying, it’s pretty much known what would be the result of the match if the two faces today.

Advertisement

Speaking on his podcast, Booker T said, “As far as that match happening, it can happen. I just think it’s way too soon for something like that to happen because, my thing is this if The Rock comes back and faces Roman, what do you do in that match? It’s almost like backing yourself in the corner if you do something like that right now. The payoff is so much bigger down the road if you’re going to do something like that.”

The Rock and Roman Reigns were speculated to fight at Wrestlemania 38, which was debunked by the Brahma bull a few weeks ago.

While promoting Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock told Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund, “Andrew, you’ve known me for a very long time. I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. So, those guys will continue to do what they’re doing and we’ll see down the road.”

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Trolled For Throwing A Squid Game Themed Party; Netizen Says, “There’s Something Super F*cked Up & Weird”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube