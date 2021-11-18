Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party for friends and her, and though it may look fun, several people have been slamming Teigen for being tone-deaf. The South Korean show follows the story of around 400 people gravely in debt, recruited to play six childhood games to earn money. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show also features a set of evil VIPs who bet on the players for large sums.

The show sounds morbid, and having a party based on that, doesn’t settle in well with the fans. Teigen shared photos of the night on social media. Several celebrities could be seen partying with her and her husband and singer, John Legend. Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are a few of the many actors who joined.

“Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey,” Chrissy Teigen captioned her Instagram post, featuring several photos from the Squid Game themed party.

Fans quickly started to comment, and some even took to Twitter to express their opinions of the Squid Game themed party thrown by Chrissy Teigen. “Big yikes bro. Imagine watching an entire series front to back and not understanding it even one little bit,” one user said. “Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point,” said one user.

Another user said on Twitter, “I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf. squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty, and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion.”

the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>> pic.twitter.com/UdCj80li0l — Leah R. (from class) (@leahroemer) November 15, 2021

Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgment free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends. — Alex Reino (@alexreino) November 13, 2021

Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super fucked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends. — sweeter than freedom (@topscallop) November 13, 2021

Who do you think missed the point more: Kylie Jenner and her Handmaid's Tale party or Chrissy Teigen with her Squid Game party? pic.twitter.com/BUJVLXFGsZ — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 14, 2021

What is your opinion on Chrissy Teigen throwing a Squid Game themed party with her rich and famous friends? Let us know in the comments!

