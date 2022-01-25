Royal Rumble 2022 is just a couple of days away, and the buzz is at its peak. WWE will be holding this event at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. For this show, everyone is excited about the first-ever match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, and it could be seen through fast-filling tickets.

As the event is just a few days away, an update about its ticket sales is out. As per WrestleTix’s count, till 22nd January, the Royal Rumble event has sold over 90% of tickets as 31,598 are being already sold out, out of 34,174. There are just a little over 2,700 tickets remaining, which might have been sold at the time we write.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sat • Jan 29 • 6:30 PM

The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO Available Tickets => 2,576

Current Setup/Capacity => 34,174

Tickets Distributed => 31,598 (92.5%) Lots of movement in the past few weeks.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/hrgpQxQIMG — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 22, 2022

Royal Rumble 2022 would be WWE’s second best-attended event after 2021’s Summerslam (51,326). Summerslam was high on buzz, thanks to the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Speaking about Royal Rumble 2022, there are some mouth-watering contests. Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal title against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. There’s RAW Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch (c) and Doudrop. Beth Phoenix and Edge will be facing The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match. However, the major attraction is Brock Lesnar (c) vs Bobby Lashley.

Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on 29th January (30th January, 6.30 am – India).

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley had always wanted to fight Brock Lesnar and has spoken about the same multiple times. Finally, he has got his dream match! Speaking to TV Insider, Lashley had said, “Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him.”

Well, Bobby Lashley is lucky that didn’t have to wait till he’s 60!

