Some audiences viewed one of the earliest screenings of Robert Pattinson’s starrer The Batman, which was four hours long. Recently, the official runtime of the movie was revealed to be 2 hours 55 minutes, making it the longest film based on the Caped Crusader after Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, which clocked in at 2 hours 44 minutes.

Recently, the director, Matt Reeves, revealed the upcoming film to be more of a detective story with the hero still being in his early days of vigilantism. The movie will be hitting the big screen on 4th March.

Speaking about The Batman’s runtime, according to the latest newsletter by Heat Vision, some test audiences saw an early cut of the Robert Pattinson starrer that ran for four hours. Even though the official runtime has been announced, it is much shorter than the test run. The film would have been the second longest-running if it was four hours long, following Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut.

As the years go by, several superhero films have been extending their runtime. Previously, MCU’s Avengers: Endgame broke the barrier and was more than 3 hours long.

Meanwhile, The Batman has been garnering a lot of buzz around it. It will be Robert Pattinson’s DCEU debut. The film has been set far away from the existing timelines and will explore the initial days of Bruce Wayne.

Recently, Pattinson revealed that he wore former Caped Crusader George Clooney’s Batsuit from the 1997 film during his screen test. As reported by Eiga, the actor found the suit to look cool but feel like a nightmare. He has also shared information about his costume.

Robert Pattinson said that even though his Batsuit from the upcoming film The Batman may not look as cool, it is well designed and has a lot of room for movement while fighting.

Are you excited to watch the Matt Reeves directorial?

