As we move closer to March 4, 2022, the excitement is doubling up with each passing day. The Batman, that stars Robert Pattinson is all set to hit the big screen and the anticipation is at its all-time high. Directed by Matt Reeves, who was headstrong on casting the Twilight star as his Bruce Wayne, this one marks Pattinson’s debut to the superhero realm and in the DCEU as well. The movie takes us back to the days Bruce had just turned into the Gotham saviour.

If you have missed the details somehow, Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman is more of a detective story that takes place in Gotham. The plot is set in the initial tear he became the Cape Crusader. All the trailers and promotional content have till now pitched Riddler as the main villain and his on a spree to kill the rich. But while we wait for the release, did you know Pattinson felt he was terrible at playing the iconic character?

Yes, you read that right. Robert Pattinson in a new interview has spoken about him feeling he was terrible at his job in the DCEU flick at first. He even recalls having to think about the lights more than normal, as even a head movement can make it reflect off his mask and the entire scene could go for a toss. Read on to know what exactly he has to say.

As per Screenrant, Robert Pattinson said, “Your first thought is, Oh my God, I’m absolutely terrible. There’s a whole different language, body language, you have to learn to make it do what you want it to do. If you look too much into the light, it looks completely ridiculous, and you’re wearing a Halloween costume. But if you’re like two millimeters down, it’s like — oh, that’s completely totemic, and like it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look. But to learn how to feel that and learn how to react to how the light hits it, takes forever.”

Meanwhile, The Batman has been making headlines for its longish runtime (2 hours 47 minutes) and the makers being firm in the release date. Matt Reeves even doubled on it yesterday as he confirmed there is no change. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

