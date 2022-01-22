The later part of 2020 was about movies that were a kind of celebration that we are slowly moving towards normalcy, at least in terms of enjoying films. With the ones like Dune and West Side Story, released House Of Gucci. Ridley Scott’s drama that starred Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto in pivotal parts made a thunderous buzz. The movie based on the lives of real people, the ones who own the acclaimed brand, went on to be in the headlines.

The release was welcomed with open arms but turned out it got mixed reactions from the audience and critics both. Lady Gaga was applauded though for her impressive performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Now while the dust around the movie is settling, Gaga has decided to make a buzz again. The singer has now revealed that there was a steamy intimate scene between her and Salma Hayek that the world did get to see.

Yes, you heard that right. Lady Gaga has now revealed that there was a whole side of House Of Gucci that the world did not get to see. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per New York Post, Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek both were present at a panel discussion where she revealed some unknown deets. The singer said, “There is a whole side of this film that you did not see.” She plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of conspiring to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci played by Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga said that the unused footage of the movie has her character developing “sexual relationship with Giuseppina ‘Pina’ Auriemm.” Pina is played by Salma Hayek who was also present. “I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So … after Mauricio dies, maybe it gets hot,’” recalled the ‘Shallow’ singer, to which Hayek responded, “You think she’s kidding.”

Well, Lady Gaga also showed some hope that the scene might someday make it to the director’s cut of House Of Gucci.

