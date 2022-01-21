Rihanna is one of the most celebrated artists of the music industry who enjoys a huge following across the globe not just for her hit songs but also for her ‘boss lady’ attitude. The singer does not tolerate injustice or humiliation of any sort, giving it back to the haters whenever necessary. A few years back, she had called out the social networking site Snapchat for a problematic ad that featured her and her ex-lover Chris Brown. The impact of her story was such that the company lost up to $1 billion in just a few hours.

For the unversed, Riri was in a relationship with Chris Brown between 2007 and 2009 before the couple called it quits after an explosive physical violence scandal. Chris was even arrested and sentenced to community service in the year 2009. Their relationship was one of the most discussed topics in tabloids and newspapers, shedding light on the rampant issue of domestic violence behind closed doors.

In the year 2018, a bunch of netizens noticed an advertisement that popped up on Snapchat, showcasing pictures of Chris Brown and Rihanna. The game, called Would You Rather, gave the players an option to either slap Riri or punch Chris which eventually resulted in massive Twitter outrage. The game was so offensive that Snapchat had to pull it down and issue an apology clarifying that it had slipped from their screening process.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Carter Mann for Atlanta Public Schools (@royceforatlanta) March 12, 2018

According to The Guardian, Rihanna put up a note on Instagram addressing the issue and wrote, “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

The next day, Reuters reported that the shares of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, dropped by 5%, causing major losses. The Guardian reports that this amount summed up to £750m i.e. $1 billion which is a massive number even for such a multinational company.

