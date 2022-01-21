Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino has finally unveiled ‘The Batman’ theme ahead of the Robert Pattinson-led film’s much-anticipated March 4 release.

Giacchino has scored the music for just about every memorable film made in recent history, from Mission: Impossible and Jurassic Park, to ‘The Incredibles’ and ‘Ratatouille’, and also the video games ‘Medal of Honor’ and ‘Call of Duty’.

Reporting on the theme music for the The Batman, ‘Variety’ writes: “The orchestration hints at other iconic Batman themes and is a powerful, emotional and moody cue that starts softly before soaring to a grand majestic finale. The theme aligns with the film’s trailers that reveal an unmistakably dark and violent cinematic outing for the Caped Crusader.”

‘The Batman’, according to ‘Variety’, centres on Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his early days of fighting crime. In his pursuit of justice, the vigilante uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler, a puzzle-obsessed serial killer portrayed by Paul Dano.

The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth (previously played by the inimitable Michael Caine), Colin Farrell as the rising crime lord known as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

