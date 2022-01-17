Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM recently which is receiving love from all over the world. The album accumulates 20,000-plus chart sales on week one and has managed to grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart by an extremely slim margin. But a Twitter user gave a desi twist.

The Canadian crooner’s fifth studio has debuted at No. 1 with an estimated 154,000 total album-equivalent units earned. This is the fourth time that the singer managed to grab the spot after his 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness, 2016’s Starboy and 2020’s After Hours.

The Weeknd is well known for releasing relatable tracks with each album and this time it struck the right chords with the Desis. A Twitter user brilliantly stitches the tracks from his album together in such a way that it ultimately turns into the plot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Take a look:

Plot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ft. Weeknd pic.twitter.com/bf5BK7DdbJ — Alone Musk (Rohit) (@rohshah07) January 10, 2022

The Canadian singer’s album Dawn FM has songs that reflect love, separation, insecurity and everything else in between. For the unversed, Karan Johar’s 2016 film starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a similar theme in the story. Ranbir’s character found his sukoon in Alizeh (Anushka), unaware of his friendship turning into love. This followed with his quest for love, budding insecurity, heartbreak and well, the love of his life getting married to someone else.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The film is expected to be released later this year.

So what do you think about The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM being relatable to desis like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Let us know in the comments.

