Salma Hayek, the epitome of beauty, never fails to impress her fans with her looks. Along with being one of the top actresses, she is also known for her hilarious and entertaining nature. On New Year, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress treated her social media followers with a sultry picture, showing her perfect curves.

The actress was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Eternals, where she played the character of Ajak. The Chloé Zhao directorial also featured a number of actors like Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and many more.

Salma Hayek is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location with her French billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, with whom the Frida actress shares a 14-year-old daughter Valentina. The actress shared a hot snapshot of her standing beside a huge rock. Along with the picture, she also shared a positive message in her caption.

Salman Hayek wrote, “May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022.”

In another close-up shot from her back, the actress flaunting her flawless hourglass figure hinted about her future, she wrote, “Ready for new adventures.”

Earlier in November, Salma Hayek had confirmed that she has signed multiple deals with Marvel, in an interview with Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk podcast, the House of Gucci actress said, “I did sign multiple movie deals… That doesn’t mean they’re going to put me in it.”

However, the actress says that she’s still getting used to studios’ secret way of working and claimed sometimes it is very extreme to keep shut about any developments.

Salma Hayek added, “Nothing I could have anticipated, it was kind of funny. It’s so extreme, but at the beginning, I was like, ‘What?’ But then it was kind of fun, it was kind of fun being part of this society that you have to protect so fiercely.”

Talking about Marvel’s humungous fanbase, the actress adds, “They terrified me at the beginning. They did, because when we went to Comic-Con, I’ve never been to a theatre that had so many people inside, and they were so passionate about being there, getting all the new details, anything they could get on the future of the Marvel Universe.”

