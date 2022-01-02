Leonardo DiCaprio is one the most known actors across the world, who has made a name for himself through his spectacular performances in several films like Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Django Unchained, Revolutionary Road, The Aviator, and many many more.

Recently, the actor has been making quite a buzz since his Netflix original, Don’t Look Up, was released. It was previously reported that it took around $55 million to get the talents of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for the movie.

Now that Don’t Look Up has been released, the ratings of the movie are in, and it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest movie hasn’t done that well. As reported by Comicbook, the film has a 55% rating and a ‘Rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes after 226 reviews by the critics. Moreover, the rating is the lowest since DiCaprio’s 2013 movie, The Great Gatsby, which has a 48% rating on the website, was released.

There can be several reasons behind the low ratings of the Leonardo DiCaprio film. Some reviews by the critics share the feel of the movie being far from a metaphor for the current affairs of the world. As per the report, “Don’t Look Up aims too high for its scattershot barbs to consistently land, but Adam McKay’s star-studded satire hits its target of collective denial square on.”

But there are people who have enjoyed the film as the audience rating of the movie is 77%. Moreover, Leo shared that he enjoyed making the movie as he is often, in his career, looking for a film that had an environmental undertone to it.

Other than Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up also stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, and more actors.

